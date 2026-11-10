As part of efforts to advance financial inclusion, Alt Bank has launched six AltBoxes across Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State, in partnership with the local government,

The facilities were launched at an event attended by representatives of alt bank and Agege Local Government, community stakeholders and residents. The initiative marks a major step towards establishing an AltBox presence in each of the council’s seven wards.

The AltBox initiative is designed to provide community-based locations where individuals and businesses can access banking services closer to where they live and work. With the six new facilities, alt bank has expanded its presence across Agege, bringing formal financial services within closer reach of more residents and businesses.

Delivering an address on behalf of the bank, Abimbola Ojo, Group Head, Institutional Banking Core North, said the partnership reflected a collaborative vision and its lasting value for local residents.

“At alt bank, we see banking as more than the provision of financial services.

It is about enabling people and businesses to realise their potential, participate more fully in the economy and build lasting prosperity,” she said.

She added that the bank’s approach was anchored on developing solutions built around how people live, work and do business.

“Our approach is anchored on a simple belief: wealth creation should be ethical, meaningful, inclusive and within reach of more people,” Ojo said.

The six AltBoxes form part of alt bank’s wider plan to place a facility in each of Agege’s seven wards. The expansion is expected to improve convenience for residents, traders, individuals and small business owners who rely on accessible banking services for daily transactions and business activities.

The partnership with Agege Local Government underscores the role of collaboration in expanding access to financial services and supporting local economic participation. It also aligns with alt bank’s broader approach to financial inclusion, which focuses on practical, community-based solutions that connect individuals and businesses to the formal financial system.

Alt bank said the AltBox network is already established in communities across the country. The bank said it would continue to pursue initiatives aimed at bringing more individuals, businesses and communities into the formal financial system.

The bank also welcomed conversations with other local and state governments that share the goal of expanding financial access, noting that the approach is rooted in its purpose of Creating Wealth.