Eleganza Industrial City Limited plans to reopen its Alaba-Suru factory in Lagos, a development that could strengthen the supply of locally manufactured household products and improve access for consumers and distributors.

The Alaba-Suru facility previously served as a major production centre for Eleganza products.

The company said the planned reopening is part of it’s commitment to improving product accessibility expanding the production capacity of the country.

The development would also create renewed activity around the facility, with potential implications for employment and business opportunities within the local manufacturing and distribution value chain.

Founded by industrialist, Chief Rasaki Akanni Okoya, Eleganza Industries Limited has long been associated with the production of household and industrial products in Nigeria.

The company said preparations for the reopening are currently under way, expressing hope that operations would resume soon.