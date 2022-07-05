Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu has promised that his administration would pay all the debts owed to over 50 contractors by the past administrations of the council.

Maikalangu gave the promise in Abuja yesterday when he was addressing aggrieved contractors who are yet to be paid for jobs executed for the council.

The AMAC chairman told the contractors that before payment, the administration would invite each of them for proper inspection of all the projects they have executed, adding that the focus would be on projects that have reached 100 percent completion.

In a statement that was issued by the senior special assistant, media and public affairs to AMAC chairman, Kingsley Madaki, the administration noted that most of the debt owed the contractors has been traced from 2016 to 2019, stating that all the necessary findings must be done before any payment is made.

Maikalangu, however, appealed to the contractors to exercise patience, noting that despite the challenges of funding, the administration has paid one month’s salary owed by the immediate past administration.

He blamed the delay in the payments to the dwindling internal revenue generation of the council and the expected funds from the federal government.

Responding on behalf of other contractors, the managing director of Christal Love and TINA Nigeria Ltd, Engr. Bello Shafiw, noted that the audience given to them by the new council chairman was a huge step in the right direction.