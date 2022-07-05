Thousands of All Progressives Congress (APC) women yesterday held a rally in Abuja for the emergence of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola and Rev Yakubu Pam joint ticket.

The coalition of APC women drawn across the country said Tinubu is assured of success at the polls with Pam, who is the executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission as his running mate.

National convener of the coalition, Lady Princess Ajibola described Ahmed Tinubu as an epitome of prosperity and good governance, a great force to reckon with, and the right candidate to continue the sail of the affairs of Nigeria to greater heights

She, however, said that in order for the APC candidate to fulfil his mandate, he must pick the strongest possible running mate.

Ajibola said, “He is a man who has never taken his service in God’s vineyard for granted, he has been serving faithfully since 2020 and still is, even till now. Rev Yakubu Pam has proven himself an excellent man, a man of good faith and integrity before his appointment as the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrimage Commission. Service like this requires great personalities.

“We have seen many acclaimed leaders lose their focus after being given higher appointment of leadership, and we have seen many attain the positions of this height, and lose faith in their humble beginnings. The reverend has however retained his humility, keeping in mind God’s role in his life to serve the human race. The commission has been blessed to have been led by Rev Yakubu Pam as he has since then impacted the nation in many ways.

“His appointment has set many records for high standard of leadership in Nigeria which has led many stakeholders acclaim to this fact severally in conferences and the likes. Rev. Yakubu Pam has shown himself as the great man who constantly contributes to easing the plight of the people. The reverend is a leader that listens to the people and speaks on their behalf on several occasions.

“He has spoken up about the different killings and inhumane treatment, urging and pushing for a better governance for the people. He has also applauded the different measures of change taken by the government in easing the pain of the people. The people’s plight has always been his plight.

“This is a man that seeks solutions to problems rather than complaining. His words are a soothing balm to the heart of the oppressed, assuring them of hope and relief. He’s an orator that pushes for positive actions to be taken at the swiftness of time,” she said.