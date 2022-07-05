Following the recent bandits’ attack on a mining site in Ajata Aboki community in Shiroro local government area of Niger State, the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining activities in Shiroro, Munya, and Rafi Local Government Areas of the state. 48 people were killed in the terrorist attack.

Secretary to the state government Ahmed Ibrahim Matane made the announcement yesterday in Minna. He said the suspension is indefinite and or when the situation will normalize. The said the aim is to also check the rising spate of insecurity in the affected areas after thorough security profiling.

The government said the mining sites now attract, and even accommodate criminals with prospective threats to security of lives and properties. The SSG warned that any mining operator caught engaging in mining activities in the areas mentioned would face the full wrath of the law.

“The state government has directed security agencies in the State to profile all mining sites in the affected Local Governments with a view to ascertaining their genuineness,” he said.

Matane assured the people of the state that the government would not scale down pressure on the bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, and other criminal elements until they were flushed out of the state.

He urged the people of the state to be security conscious and report all suspicious characters, movements, or objects in their communities to security agents.