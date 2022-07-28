Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Christopher Maikalangu said his administration would soon digitalise all revenue generation and collection activities to improve the performance of revenue officers in the council.

Maikalangu stated this in Abuja yesterday, in a welcome address at a reception for members of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Nigeria, led by its chief executive officer, Mr Sanjay Pradhan.

The AMAC chairman maintained that the administration shall remain focused and committed to transparency and accountability, irrespective of intimidation and harassment from those who feed fat on corruption.

He said one of the greatest achievements of AMAC in the recent past, is the council’s membership of the OGP, because it has significantly led to the re-enforcement of good governance by entrenching widespread anti-corruption consciousness, transparency and due process mechanism in the conduct of governance in the area council.

Maikalangu disclosed that since the induction of AMAC into the prestigious global body, the council has strived to conduct government business transparently just as management has ensured that people understood and appreciate the workings of representative democracy in the context of its transactions.

He added that the council has also held town hall meetings; made publications on projects, involved people and its major stakeholders from projects conception to completion.