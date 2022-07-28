The Lord Bishop, Diocese of Kubwa (Anglican Communion), Rev. Dr Duke Akamisoko, has taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu for picking a Muslim as his running mate.

Bishop Akamisoko categorically said the Muslim-Muslim ticket is totally unacceptable to the Church.

“This is totally unacceptable to us as a Church. It constitutes a gross abuse of our collective sensitivity as a nation. Muslim-Muslim ticket at a time like this is a demonstration of insensitivity to the plurality of religion; the polarized nature of Nigeria; the plight of Christians in Nigeria and the feelings of Christians in Northern Nigeria etc,” Bishop Akamisoko stated.

Akamisoko opined that Tinubu’s action was a “direct insult on the entire Christendom” stressing that “APC has made a choice; it is left for Christians in Nigeria to also make their choice.” He stated this while addressing the press at the 2022 pre-Synod held in Kubwa, Abuja.

The bishop disclosed that the 2nd session of the 5th Synod will hold from July 29 to 31, at St Peter’s Church, Karu Abuja. On the synod, the bishop said it is a yearly gathering of policy makers of the diocese, and the highest decision-making body of the Church.

“At Synod, policies are made to regulate the affairs of the diocese, assess and evaluate previous policies to measure the level of compliance or otherwise.” Theme of this year’s Synod, Bishop Akamisoko said, is, “I chose and appointed you to bear fruit that will remain (John 15:16)”.

Speaking further on the Muslim-Muslim ticket issue, the bishop submitted that there can never be a rational explanation for such “a selfish, greedy and self-centeredness decision by the APC. It is irresponsible of APC to take its political survival over the stability and peace of Nigeria.”

“The party ought to have taken a cue from the opposition against his vice-presidential ambition and how President Muhammadu Buhari opted for a Christian running mate in 2015 instead of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“A Muslim-Muslim ticket is the greatest insult on the Christian community, especially in the Northern region. Is APC saying that there is no Northern Christian who is intelligent enough to be its running mate? Is APC saying that there is no Northern Christian who has a political value to deliver victory to it? Definitely, the answer is No!” Akamisoko declared.