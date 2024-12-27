The managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji; chairman of Starzs Group, Greg Ogbeifun; former director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Temisan Omatseye; President of Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA), Funke Agbor, among others maritime stakeholders and eminent Nigerian personalities explored beautiful art depicting the maritime sector at the African Maritime Art Exhibition (AMAE) 2024.

Speaking at the event the NIWA managing director, Oyebamiji, who also chaired the occasion, described the exhibition as a unique way of interpreting the opportunities as well as challenges in the nation’s blue economy.

Oyebamiji, represented by NIWA’s general manager, Special Duties, Dangana Mohammed, observed that the initiative would enhance the advocacy on standards and safe practices on the nation’s inland waterways and across the maritime sector.

He assured that the inland waterways regulator would continue its partnership with AMAE in a bid to promote art that inspires positive change and development while preserving the industry’s historical trends.

The event also featured the unveiling of three books written by mostly young students who participated in the Maritime Writes Project (MWP) between 2021-2023. The three books are a compilation of short stories by 17 participants and they are titled; 3 Dreams & a beach and other maritime short stories; The Surfer in me and other maritime short stories; and The Water Guard and other maritime stories.

While unveiling the books, the chairman of Starzs Investments Company Limited, Greg Ogbeifun, described the initiative as worthwhile, especially at a time where the nation was in dire need of young entrants into the maritime sector.

Ogbeifun expressed optimism that the initiative to engage young children in writing about maritime would inspire them to take careers in the industry and position them to be problem solvers in the sector.

On his part, the host/admiral superintendent and CEO of Naval Dockyard Limited, Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu, encouraged the guests to explore the Naval dockyard to see the security and commercial vessels being serviced at the facility.

His words: “At the Naval dockyard, we want people to know the beautiful aspects of the maritime sector. Please go around and you’ll see Naval ships and commercial ships being maintained by the Navy. This vision to portray the maritime industry in art is something that should be celebrated around Africa and other continents of the world.

“It’s a privilege that we are hosting this third edition of the programme at the Naval dockyard. Children are the future and I am so excited that there is something that keeps them integrated in the maritime sector. As a young boy I knew nothing about the Navy until I got into the Nigerian Defence Academy. I wish I knew more before I got into NDA. For these children I think it is a very good development.”

On his part, the director, International Ocean Institute (IOI) Nigeria, Williams Akanbi, described AMAE as a beacon of artistic excellence that captured the essence of the Blue Economy through the lens of creativity and symbolic representation.

“AMAE offers a unique platform where art becomes a powerful voice, speaking to the interconnectedness of humanity and the marine ecosystems that sustain us. At International Ocean Institute, Nigeria Center, we share this deep commitment to marine resources conservation and sustainable maritime development.

“Our collaboration with AMAE over the years has been a testament to the shared belief that art, as much as science, has the potential to inspire, educate, and mobilize communities toward preserving the rich bounty of our oceans,” he remarked.

During the unveiling of the maritime short stories, the Naval Dockyard boss, Rear Admiral Orederu gifted one of the authors, Uche Ohaheri a one-year scholarship while the Area Controller of Tin Can Island Port, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, also gifted her a laptop.

Uche was chosen to speak on behalf of the 17 authors and she shared how her experience at the 2022 edition of MWP inspired her to work on a short story that earned a prized spot at the African Leadership Academy and an international award.

Meanwhile, Greg Ogbeifun donated 10 copies of the newly-launched books to each of the maritime institutions across the nation.

In her welcome remarks, AMAE convener/programme coordinator, Ezinne Azunna, noted that the stories of marine life, the challenges of ocean conservation, and the hope for maritime prosperity come alive in the arts being exhibited.

She equally seized the opportunity to thank the wide array of maritime stakeholders and guests who graced the opening session of the AMAE 2024.

The event was graced by several maritime bigwigs including; a former acting managing director, NIWA, Danladi Ibrahim; general manager Operations, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Charles Okaga; former executive director Marine & Operations NPA, Capt Olugbemiga Abidoye; Maxwell Maduakonam, head Legal Lagos Port, representing the Port Manager; president, Maritime Security Providers Association of Nigeria (MASPAN), Emmanuel Maiguwa; Customs Area Controller, Tin Can Island Port, Comptroller Dera Nnadi; former general manager, Public Affairs, NPA, Abiodun Borha; former general manager, SERVICOM, NPA, Carol Ufere; president, African Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI), Dr. Felicia Mogo; senior partner, Akabogu & Associates, Dr. Emeka Akabogu; among others.