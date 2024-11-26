Sports entrepreneur and former chairman of Gombe United FC, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has declared that he still very much active in sports business, saying there is nothing to worry over his silence about the recent happenings in Nigeria’s sports, particularly the reintroduction of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and it’s managers.

Gara -Gombe who stated this In a chat with journalists recently, said on several occasions, he has been barred from expressing his views over major development and appointment in Nigeria sports in the media, but insisted that only administrators with skeletons can afford to bar stakeholders from expressing their views on sports development in Nigeria.

“There’s nothing to worry about as my silence is deliberate, I’m still in sports. People are saying I’ve quit sports, I’m not out of sports for now because there’s no way I can afford to sleep when certain people who I have differences with about how they managed our sports in the past are now in charge of sports in the country.

“All sports stakeholders and those who appreciate my modest contributions in Nigeria sports, especially trying to always put sports administrators and managers on their toes”.

“I advise them not to worry as many people have been calling me, sending messages to my friends and close associates, asking why I have been quiet about the reintroduction of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the managers.

“The Nigerian Constitution has given me and all of us the right to participate in lawful activities in the country, in this case, including sports. So, my silence is deliberate, and I will talk at the right time,” Gara-Gombe said.

He assured all sports stakeholders and those who still have confidence and believe in his contribution to sports in Nigeria to remain calm, saying he was very much around, concerned, and would pursue swiftly and talk about credible sports development in Nigeria without fear or favour.

“I am currently outside the country, I can also talk from anywhere around the globe, for now, I am busy starting to start commenting on issues Nigerians are already aware of, but at the appropriate time, no individual or group can cover the sun or the moon with two hands.

“My detractors forgot that social media is also available to me to air my views. At the end of the day, the national interest shall prevail. Nigeria is bigger and greater than any individual or cabal that wants to hold down Nigerian sports,” he added.