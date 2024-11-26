Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, believes the ongoing 2nd Africa Military Games (AMGA2024) in Abuja holds immense potential for discovering and unearthing new talents that will represent Nigeria at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.

Dikko made the declaration after witnessing a display of skillful talents at some of the events taking place inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the major venue for AMGA 2024.

He congratulated the Chief Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa for bringing the AMGA 2024 to Nigeria, saying it was a brilliant idea that will benefit Nigeria.

“It was quite a brilliant game. You can see the two teams were almost in balance and the match had to go into extra time and the goal in the last minute. Very entertaining and competitive match.

“I must congratulate the CDS for bringing these games here, it was quite brilliant and you know in those days we used to find a lot of talents even within the armed forces to come and play for the national team.

“That’s what we’re hoping we can get here. Not just in football, in other sports too. Maybe by next Olympics we’ll see a lot of the athletes that participate in this Military Games represent Nigeria. So it is a very well organised game,” Dikko said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the technical sub-committee for Games, Brigadier General Abdulraheem Bello, has applauded the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, for his exceptional leadership in upgrading the facilities at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

General Bello noted that the stadium, which had been in disrepair for years, has undergone a remarkable transformation under the CDS’s direction.

Bello expressed gratitude to the Chief of Defence Staff for the facelift given to the once dilapidated facilities, stressing that the upgrades have provided a much-needed boost to the training and preparation of military athletes.

He emphasised that the modernised stadium now boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensuring that athletes from the Nigerian Armed Forces have access to world-class training conditions as they compete in the ongoing African Military Games.

General Bello, who is in charge of the technical aspects of the games, expressed confidence that the improvements would lead to strong performances from Nigeria’s military teams, further reinforcing the country’s position in military sports.

“The facilities at Moshood Abiola Stadium were in poor condition, but under the leadership of General Christopher Musa, they have been completely transformed.

“This upgrade is a game changer for the athletes. It has created a conducive environment for rigorous training, which is vital for their preparation ahead of the African Military Games,” said Bello.

The 2nd All-Africa Military Games Abuja (AMGA) 2024 which was officially launched at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Wednesday, November 20, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, will run till Saturday, November 30.

A total of 1,625 athletes and officials from 25 African countries are participating in the ‘AMGA 2024’ under the theme “Enhancing Military Cooperation in Africa through Sports”.