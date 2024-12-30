Amnesty International has called on the Nigerian government to join global efforts in condemning the ongoing bombardment of civilians in Gaza by Israeli forces.

The appeal was made during the unveiling of Amnesty’s latest report, titled “You Feel Like You Are Subhuman: Israel’s Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza,” held in Kano on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of Amnesty International Nigeria’s Board of Trustees, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani urged the Nigerian government to take a firm stance against the atrocities in Gaza.

He stressed Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa, adding that the country has a moral obligation to advocate for an end to the violence.

“Nigeria has no excuse not to show solidarity against these atrocities committed against women and children,” Rafsanjani said. “We also call on other African nations to join this call because what happens to someone else today might happen to you tomorrow.”

The report, initially launched in London, documents alleged atrocities committed by Israeli forces in Gaza following Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023.

It also detailed acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention, including mass killings, inflicting serious harm, and creating life conditions aimed at destroying the Palestinian population in Gaza.

According to Amnesty’s findings, over 42,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 97,000 injured since the conflict began.

The report highlights the destruction of critical infrastructure, the displacement of millions, and the targeting of children, with over 13,000 minors killed.

Rafsanjani condemned the international community’s failure to act decisively, describing the continued supply of arms to Israel by nations such as the United States and Germany as a violation of their obligation to prevent genocide.

“Governments must stop pretending they are powerless to end this genocide,” he said. “States need to move beyond expressions of regret or dismay and take strong and sustained international action to halt these atrocities.”

The event in Kano marked the official Nigerian presentation of the report, aimed at amplifying calls for immediate global action to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.