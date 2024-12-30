United States President Joe Biden has declared January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning in honour of the late former President Jimmy Carter.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 39th president of America died on Sunday at the age of 100.

Biden described Carter as an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian.

“With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us,” Biden said in a statement following Carter’s death.

“He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe.

“He was a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism. We will always cherish seeing him and Rosalynn together,” he added, referencing Carter’s wife of 77 years who died in November 2023.

The President ordered that flags be displayed at half-staff at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels for a period of 30 days from Carter’s death.

He disclosed that similar arrangements applied to US representatives in foreign countries at embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad.

“I do further appoint January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States,” Biden added.