Justice Abiola Sholadoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court has remanded a 43-year older man, Augustine Ekerette, in the custody of the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his 17-year-old stepdaughter and impregnating her in the process.

Justice Sholadoye also ordered that Ekerette be kept behind bars after he was arraigned on a one-count charge of defilement brought against him by the state government.

The defendant was alleged to have committed the offence between 2020 and July 2023 at plot 124, GRA Ogunla in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The prosecutor, Ms Adejoke Bolade, told the court that the defendant allegedly consistently defiled the 17-year-old survivor by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

Bolade also insisted that the offence contradicts Section 137 of the Criminal Law Cap C.17, Vol. 3 Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Based on his plea, the prosecutor urged the court to fix a date for the commencement of the trial.

The judge then adjourned the case to November 11 for trial.

The charge against the defendant reads: “That you, Augustine Ekerette, between the years 2020 to July 2023 at Plot 124, GRA Ogunla Ikorodu, in the Ikeja Judicial Division did consistently defile one Odili Patience (F) age 17 years, by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law Cap C.17, Vol.3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”