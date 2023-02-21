Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps in Ekiti State, have arrested a man, Celestine Nwoha, for being in possession of counterfeited new N1000 banknotes.

Nwoha, 50, was arrested by operatives of in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East local government area of the State while spending part of the fake money totalling N100,000 at a market in the town.

The State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (Rtd), while parading the suspect before journalists in Ado Ekiti, the State capital on Tuesday, said his men were alerted to the man’s activities and they immediately swung into action by arresting him.

Komolafe said that the suspect, who claimed to be a kolanut and Bitter Kola trader, said one of his customers paid the fake currency to buy the produce from him.

The commandant added that Nwoha said he was paid a sum of N250,000 for the said transaction.

According to him, “The suspect went to local area in Omuo and started spending the money before we were alerted and went after him.

“He said he specialises in buying kola and bitter Kola and was paid the cash in Lagos, but only one hundred thousand Naira (100,000) was found on him as of the time of arrest.”

Komolafe said the suspect will be handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

He, therefore, advised members of the public to be always check money they collect carefully especially at this period when there is scarcity of Naira, to avoid falling victims of collecting fake currency.

When questioned by journalists, the suspect confessed to have gotten the money from one of his customers whom he has been trying to contact since he was arrested.

“I tried to deposit the money through a PoS operator only for them to discover that N100,000 of the N250,000 was fake,” the suspect told journalists.