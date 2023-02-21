The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended until further notice the ongoing 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise, which commenced on Monday, February 20, 2023.

The suspension, according to a statement issued by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB on Tuesday, was to enable the deployment of certain measures, which were designed to better serve prospective candidates.

He said, “Consequently, the Board stated that a new date and fresh registration procedures, which will include Upload of JAMB Admission Letter in the case of OND and NCE, Admission Letter issued by universities in the case of University Diploma, and Admission Letter issued by A’ Level examination bodies (IJMBE, JUPEB, etc.), would be announced in due course so that candidates could proceed to JAMB offices nationwide to register.”

It would be recalled that the Board had commenced DE registration on Monday, February 20, 2023, and had slated it to end on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Candidates are also to note that only JAMB offices are approved to register them for Direct Entry.