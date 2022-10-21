Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has inducted 152 members at its 6th session of 2022, Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme/induction ceremony held in Sokoto.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, acknowledged that the programme was in tandem with the policies and programmes of his administration.

Represented by the deputy governor Manir Dan’Iya, Tambuwal said the state had been training the entire civil service workforce utmost priority.

“Thus we believe that, a well-trained and professional civil service would aid greatly in the accomplishment of the task of governance in the state.

“With over a hundred members of this professional body in Sokoto State, we have made it a point of duty to sponsor members to attend various professional courses at the prestigious Nigeria College of Accountancy, Jos.

“We have equally made sure that members are assigned and posted to state ministries and departments, to benefit from their vast experience and knowledge.”The three-day event with the theme, ‘Dynamics of Corporate Reporting and Governance,’ featured paper presentation, awareness talk on health matter and presentation by syndicate groups.