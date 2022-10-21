Governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) have kicked against the state House of Assembly`s approval of N5.5 billion for Governor Darius Ishaku for the completion of road projects in the state.

The Assembly had on Wednesday approved the loan of N5.5 billion from a commercial bank for the completion of roads in the three senatorial zones of the state.

A member representing Gyembu state constituency, Dawood Jeduwa, told journalists that the House gave the approval to enable the governor complete the ongoing road projects across the state.

Jeduwa said even though the roads were captured in the 2021 appropriation law, it had become necessary for the state to take the loan following the Dollar rise and the rise of construction materials in the markets deferent from what was projected in the budget.

The lawmaker mentioned the ongoing roads as Maraba to Abong , Maraba to Yoro and Yerima to Gasol roads network, he said government is a continue process which even Governor Ishaku could pay the loan, his successor in 2023 would pay at the appointed time.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Danlami Ikenya, said Ishaku had no capacity to repay the loan in the next seven months of his administration and should not add the dept he had already compiled on the state.

Also, the APC governorship candidate of the APC and senator representing Taraba South at the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, accused the governor of mortgaging the future of the state through loans during his seven years as a governor of Taraba State.