Arsenal will welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium tonight in arguably the biggest match of the midweek fixtures, with Mikel Arteta excited about an opportunity to face Ruben Amorim in the Premier League. Sporting, under Amorim, dumped the Gunners out of the Europa League in 2023 and only last week, Arteta’s men hammered the Portuguese club 5-1 in the Champions League.

However, this is the first time both managers will be facing each other since that Europa League clash, and when asked about seeking payback, Arteta told reporters: “Not revenge.

“In football, it’s about another opportunity. It’s going to be very different.

“We played against Sporting last week and it was very different to two years ago. It has no meaning.”

Arsenal will be heading into the clash off the back of an impressive 5-2 win over West Ham United on Saturday, but the visitor will also be in a confident mood after picking up their first Premier League win under new boss Ruben Amorim.

United Thrashed Everton 4-0 in Amorim first Premier League game at Old Trafford with Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee both bagged a brace in the clash to get the Amorim era well and truly under way.

The victory came at a cost though, as United heading into the match had two players sitting on four yellow cards, meaning they were one booking away from being suspended.

And both players picked up a caution in the match at Old Trafford meaning they will miss the trip to Arsenal. They are two influential players too – Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez.

Amorim will have to make changes to his starting lineup as he heads to Arsenal now. Mikel Arteta will hope to be at as full strength as possible for the clash and take advantage of United’s missing personnel.