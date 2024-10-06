The Arewa Youths for Peace and Security have urged President Bola Tinubu to rehabilitate roads connecting Kaiama to Wawa and Kosubosu communities in Kwara State.

The appeal followed the visit by members of the group to Kaiama for the annual Gani festival.

Secretary General of the organisation, Salihu Dantata Mahmud, expressed shock at the deplorable state of the roads, describing the situation as dire and detrimental to the region’s prosperity.

“What we witnessed is nothing short of a disaster,” Mahmud stated at a media briefing. “The journey from Wawa to Kaiama which should be a short trip, now takes an agonising four to five hours. The situation is even worse from Kaiama to Kosubosu, with travel times extending to six or seven hours,” he added.

The youth leader said Kaiama, an area rich in agricultural resources, is being cut off from the rest of the country due to inaccessible roads.

“Economic activities have virtually come to a standstill, the outside world has been forced to boycott the region due to this road condition,” he added.

The youths invited President Tinubu, members of the National Assembly and the Minister of Works and Housing to pay an unscheduled visit to the affected areas, believing that firsthand experience of the road would underscore the urgency of the situation.

The group emphasised the historical significance of Kaiama, which has been a local government headquarters since the late 1980’s.