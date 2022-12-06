The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will win the 2023 presidential election in Osun State with over 60 per cent votes, says the State’s Presidential Campaign Council.

This is as Atiku commenced a two-day campaign tour of the State on Tuesday with the state chapter of the party in marathon mobilisation for the visit.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is also the Director, Media and Publicity, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Mallam Rasheed Olawale, on Tuesday, said the PDP presidential hopeful will pay courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland and the Ataoja of Osogbo.

“He will round up the day with a closed-door meeting with stakeholders and leaders of the party. Tomorrow Wednesday is the D-day for the presidential rally,” he said.

Commenting on the planned visit, the chairman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council for Osun State, Hon. Sunday Bisi, said the state was set to host the Atiku.

“Osun is PDP and Atiku Abubakar will win Osun by more than 60 per cent. Across the local governments, our party enjoys massive support. Our popular Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke is a huge asset to the Atiku/Okowa campaigns,” Hon Bisi stated.

The State caretaker chairman of the party, Dr Akindele Adekunle, corroborated the position of Hon. Bisi, declaring that Osun people were set to fully vote for the PDP and its candidates in 2023 elections.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the candidate to beat. He is ready, prepared and enjoys support that is national in outlook. Osun people will go Atiku’s way because they trust his agenda, his antecedents and his passion for public service,” the party chieftain stated.