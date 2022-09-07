Concerned by the burden of work on journalists which puts immense pressure on their eyes through the use of laptops, Iphones, desktop and other electronic gadgets, the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists, (ANHEJ), in partnership with a Non Governmental Organisagtion (NGO), Excellent Leadership For Sustainable Development and Good Governance, has concluded plans to hold a medical outreach for journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) and Federal Radio corporation of Nigeria FRCN Chapel are also part of the collaboration.

ANHEJ president, Hassan Zaggi, in a statement on Tuesday said the medical outreach is aimed at providing journalists, who, due to the nature of their work do not have time to go to the hospital regularly for routine checks, especially the condition of their eyes.

“The medical outreach is a timely opportunity to conduct vital checks and eyes screening.

“The medical outreach which will be comprehensive will see our partner- Excellent Leadership For Sustainable Development and Good Governance bringing a consortium of health experts who are specialists in different fields.

“The outreach will be conducted from 10am to 6pm on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Radio House, Abuja,” said Zaggi.

He, therefore, advised journalists to take responsibility of their health by always creating time for regular routine checkup.