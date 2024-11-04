One of the leading support groups of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections, the APC Solidarity Vanguard, has called on President Bola Tinubu to rein in his Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, to stop sabotaging the party.

The Vanguard said the ex-governor of Jigawa State has been associating with top stakeholders of the opposition parties in the north, which it describes as unhealthy and dangerous to the ruling party.

A statement signed on Sunday by the Chairman of the APC Solidarity Vanguard, Jigawa chapter, Alhaji Salisu Yakubu, said Badaru was fast becoming a liability to the party at both national and state levels. Hence, he should be called to order.

Yakubu said, aside from his unimpressive outings as the Minister of Defence, Badaru is sabotaging the party in Jigawa state with his constant engagements, both in the open and in secret, with leaders of the opposition parties.

“Just a few days ago, we read in the news that Badaru is not only engaging with members of the opposition from Jigawa State, he has also spread his tentacles to other states in the North East and North West, with constant meetings.

“A man who heads a sensitive ministry like defence should be upright. With constant engagements with opposition members, we believe Badaru should not be trusted.

“We understand that, after elections or politics, comes governance, but we should be mindful that someone entrusted with such a sensitive position is not just an ordinary Nigerian that should be seen everywhere and with everyone. The enemies of Nigeria are still here and waiting endlessly to see that the Renewed Hope Agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu fails.

“Security is the main focal point of this administration, and the man spearheading the sector is grossly involved in anti-party activities, which could cost the President and the APC our 2027 elections.

“It was referenced in the statement we read from the APC Support Group for the 2023 General Elections in Jigawa State; some notable northerners betrayed Goodluck Ebele Jonathan with anti-party activities, which cost him the reelection in 2015. They were given sensitive positions under Jonathan but were working secretly for Buhari.

“We don’t want to repeat what happened to President Jonathan in 2015, so we are begging President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call Badaru to order quickly.

“We in Jigawa State are fully for Asiwaju and APC, and no amount of influence can change our minds. We stood by Asiwaju in 2023, even when the same elements, after meeting with a delegation from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wanted us to vote for the PDP presidential candidate. But we stood our ground”, the statement read in part.