At a widely attended political event in Abuja at the weekend, the national women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Idele Alile, and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, raised hope for the party’s women and proposed plans that would lead to economic self-reliance and political relevance for Nigerian women.

The Women National Summit and dialogue, with the theme ‘Empowering APC Women for Leadership and Nation Building, ‘ were held at the Banquet Hall in Aso Villa.

The rendezvous of women leaders from all the states and other political women groups were charged with challenging the status quo and creating impacts in their respective states.

In her address, Dr Alile stated that her leadership has created comprehensive support systems for women and aims to provide mentorship, networking opportunities, and resources to ensure their success in politics and their private lives.

While acknowledging the successes, the National Women Leader, often described as ‘Capacity’, said the party is just getting started, and the possibilities are endless.

She said: “The success stories we are beginning to see are not just numbers; they are lives transformed. Women stepping into their power, pursuing careers, and inspiring others to follow their example.

“In the present, we stand at a crucial crossroads. While we have made significant strides, we must acknowledge that the battle for gender equity is far from over. Women continue to face barriers in leadership roles across all sectors—politics, business, and community.

“We cannot afford to overlook the potential of empowering women. When women lead, communities thrive. Diverse leadership fosters innovation, resilience, and a deeper understanding of the needs of our society.”

Dr Alile noted that the party’s leadership commitment to empowering women is not just a moral imperative but an economic one.

“Studies show that countries with greater gender equality experience higher economic growth. By investing in women’s leadership and providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed, we invest in a brighter future for all.”

On her part, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, called on Nigerian Women to rally around other women seeking elective positions, encourage them, and actively support them.

Senator Tinubu urged women to avoid creating imaginary limitations.

She said: “During this phase of nation-building, as women leaders, let us remember that we all have what it takes to make an impact in our various spheres of influence.

“Let us avoid creating imaginary limitations and focus on our potential by persevering, supporting one another, and working diligently. We can shape the future; let us do it right, one woman at a time”.

The First Lady thanked and praised Dr Alile’s leadership and urged her to team up with other APC State Women Leaders to present to the National Assembly to further push for legislation to increase the quota of women who must have seats at the assembly.

She added, “The next election is for Nigerian women. His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda strongly emphasises creating opportunities for women to thrive.

“We have witnessed increased representation of women in key positions within our party and government. This proves the hard work, resilience, and determination we exhibit as women, and we must continue to push forward in unity”.

Mrs Tinubu admonished the women on the principles and qualities of good leadership, especially by women, which include integrity, hard work, and compassion.

She noted: “A leader who cannot apologise for their wrong is not worth being a leader. It would help to always look out for your fellow women when you get into office. When one woman succeeds, we all succeed; when one woman fails, we all fail”.

Earlier, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, commended President Tinubu for consistently demonstrating a commitment to gender equity.

The event included the Wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, the First Lady of the Gambia, National Assembly members, and other party stalwarts.