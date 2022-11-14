Assets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have conducted aerial patrols over identified bandit enclaves across flashpoints in some parts of Kaduna State, killing many terrorists.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he disclosed that the details of the security operation were made known via operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government by the Troops.

Aruwan explained that, in Kawara area of Igabi local government area, a strike was carried out on an identified bandit location where “Three bandits were confirmed neutralized by the strike, and some kidnapped victims were thus able to escape from the general area, as was later confirmed by credible human intelligence sources on the ground.”

The statement also said in Walawa, Giwa local government area, an active location was targeted and struck successfully.

While in Chikun LGA, armed surveillance was carried out over Faka, Kangon Kadi, Damba, Ungwan Turai, Galbi, Gwagwada and environs where terrorists were sighted about 4km Northwest of Godani, and were neutralised.

“In Kuduru, an active terrorists’ location was sighted and struck with rockets.

“In Igabi LGA, operations were conducted over Riyawa, Alhaji Isiaka, Rima, Riyawa, Rumana, Ungwan Liman, Mai Gishiri and the Kaduna Airport area, with no significant activity noticed. A similar situation obtained in Sabon Birnin, Anaba, Malumi, Wusono and Kerawa,” he said.

The statement added: “Also covered by the aerial patrols were the Kaduna-Abuja road and rail line, as well as Jere, Katari, Olam Farms, Gwagwada, Sarkin Pawa, Abulo, Mangoro, Chikwale and environs. Normal human and vehicular activities were observed, with no threats encountered.

“The Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and adjoining areas were similarly covered: Buruku, Labi, Udawa, Manini and Polewire up to Kajuru, Jaka da Rabi and Maguzawa.

“Normal activities were observed during aerial patrols over Kajuru, Kankomi, Kutura, Kuzo, Ungwan Magami and Ruga areas.”

He noted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who received the security feedback with gratitude, commended the fighter crews for their precision and consistency in the aerial missions.

Aruwan, however, added that ground and air patrols will continue in the areas and other locations.