A pressure group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), North-Central Reality Movement (NCRM), has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the immediate resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje from office as national chairman of APC following the completion of a six-month tenure.

The chairman of the group, Alh. Muhammad Ibrahim, made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said there have been rumours making the rounds that Ganduje was attempting to influence the extension of his tenure.

He further said that any attempt to perpetuate Ganduje in office of the APC national chairman beyond the six-month tenure, will amount to a direct violation of the earlier agreement reached between all parties involved, which was for him to serve as a substantive party chairman for a period of six months only after which the chairmanship position will be returned to the North-Central region of the country to complete their tenure.

Recall that Ganduje’s predecessor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu from the North-Central zone, abruptly resigned his position as APC national chairman in 2023, a few months after President Tinubu was sworn in as President.

The group urged President Tinubu and other leaders of the party to implore Dr. Ganduje to honourably vacate the seat in the spirit of oneness as they were prepared to occupy the APC national secretariat within the next 96 hours if nothing was done.