Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has recalled the former commissioner for health and human resources, Dr Oyebanji Filani, in the immediate past administration, to duty.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, disclosed this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

Oyebode said the recall was with immediate effect.

According to him, the recall was in view of the sensitive nature of some of the projects and initiatives currently being executed by the ministry.

Oyebanji was on Sunday sworn in as governor of the state for the next four years.

He succeeded Governor Kayode Fayemi whose tenure expired on Sunday. (NAN)