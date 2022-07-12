Amidst protests from several quarters, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has stoutly defended its choice of a Muslim running mate to its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 presidential election.

APC deputy national publicity secretary, Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, yesterday applauded the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

He asked Nigerians and real voters to ignore religious sentiment being promoted by opposition political parties, even as he assured Nigerians that fears being expressed in some quarters only exist in the realm of imagination of the opposition.

The APC spokesman, who described Shettima as the best choice to win the 2023 presidential election, said the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had been thrown off balance since the announcement of Shettima, hence the noise and their agony they are expressing.

According to Ajaka, Senator Shettima is a man of knowledge, accomplishment, courage and integrity, who is not given to bigotry, or having corruption charges with any of the anti-corruption agencies.

“The sterling qualities of our vice presidential candidate, in the person of Senator Kashim Shettima, has once again thrown the opposition parties off-balance. They (PDP and others) would have preferred our presidential candidate to settle for less so as to make it easy for them to win election, but the choice of the trusted and trustworthy Shettima must have disorganised their evil plans.

“While we sympathise with the opposition parties, we appeal to Nigerians, who will eventually be the beneficiaries of good governance under Tinubu-Shettima presidency, to see beyond the sentiments of religion and tribe. Both Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are not religious fundamentalists or ultra-Muslims; their records in public office are testimonies to rely on.”

The APC spokesman noted that as a two-term governor in Borno State, Shettima enjoyed the support of the Christian community throughout his tenure.

According to him, the Borno chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had testified that in the history of Borno State, no governor had been fair to the Christian community as much as Governor Shettima.

Ajaka went on: “For example, it was Governor Shettima, in the history of Borno, that has sponsored highest number of Christian Pilgrims every year since 2011 till he left office. This and many other records of mutual respect for all faiths are there to verify in Borno State.”

He insisted that the APC and its presidential candidate would not be distracted from the goal of winning the 2023 general elections at all levels.

“If Borno State has the largest votes in the North-east where Kashim Shettima has been governor for eight years and now a Senator and still politically relevant; if APC has enjoyed massive support from this state and the entire North-east and the emergence of Shettima as our vice presidential candidate will deny the candidate of the PDP the smooth ride in the zone, I think APC and our presidential candidate are politically correct because our main goal for now is to emerge victorious in the coming elections, not forgetting competence which Senator Kashim Shettima represents,” the APC spokesman added.

Progressive Governors Accept Asiwaju’s Pick

…as Lawan, Buni, Omo-Agege, Others Pledge Support

In the same vein, about nine APC governors have expressed support for the decision of the party to have Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as their flag bearers in the coming presidential election in 2023.

The nine APC governors were in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State to pay Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence yesterday.

Governors Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Hope Uzodima of Imo, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Ahmed El-rufai of Kaduna, and Simon Lalong of Plateau, arrived at the President Buhari’s hometown at about 1:30 pm where they held a closed-door meeting that lasted few minutes.

Though the outcome of the meeting was not disclosed, findings showed that the meeting was connected to the recent announcement by the party presidential candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, of former governor of Borno State, Ibrahim Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of the APC governors, Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu said they were surprised when Tinubu announced Shettima as his running mate, but that the governors are pleased and proud of his selection.

He prayed that their formidable capacities will deliver a lot of democracy dividends to Nigeria.

He also congratulated President Buhari for allowing internal democracy to prevail which led to the election of Tinubu as APC candidate

Also, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the North East Senate caucus have endorsed the Muslim-Muslim ticket announced by their presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had on Sunday announced Sen Kashim Shettima (Borno) as his running mate, recalling the Muslim-Muslim ticket that was tested 29 years ago by MKO Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

In a statement he personally issued, Lawan said the APC and Tinubu had made an excellent choice.

He described Shettima as a loyal and committed member of the party, who what it takes to be an excellent running mate to Tinubu and vice president of Nigeria from next year.

On his parts, the Deputy Senate President and Delta State APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and the minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo have said Bola Tinubu’s choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as a running mate for the 2023 presidential election is a perfect one.

They also felicitated with Shettima on his emergence as vice presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 general elections.

In a congratulatory message personally signed by him, Senator Omo-Agege described Shettima as detribalised and visionary, and a major plus for the APC presidential ticket.

He recalled how the former Borno governor and lawmaker representing Borno Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly played a key role in his own emergence as Deputy Senate President in 2019.

“He was, and continues to be, a major player, not only in the National Assembly but in our nation at large. He is a large hearted and forward-looking leader, inclusive in perspective and shorn of all bigotry. Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, couldn’t have made a better choice.”

Tinubu has Reignited Abiola’s Spirit – Coalition

A political pressure group, the National Coalition for Peace and Mobilisation (NACOPEA), has said that the selection of Sen Kashim Shettima as running mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reignited the 1993 MKO Abiola’s election spirit, urging Nigerians to support them.

The late MKO Abiola alongside Kingibe won the 1993 Presidential election under a Muslim-Muslim ticket but many people are now saying that things have changed 29 years after.

In a statement issued by their national leader, Dr Ahmad Saleh, the group said late MKO Abiola alongside Kingibe won the 1993 Presidential election under a Muslim Muslim ticket with mass support from churches, adding that all hands must be on deck if the country must move forward and achieve greatness among the comity of nations.

The group said it was strongly throwing its weight behind the brilliant decision of Tinubu to pick Shettima as his deputy.

Tinubu/Shettima, Best Combination – Gov Buni

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima who he described as a worthy vice presidential candidate.

The governor who was the former chairman, APC Caretaker Committee, described the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as a victory ticket for the party.

Buni, in a statement issued by his director general, Press Affairs and Media, Alhaji Mamman, said the choice of Shettima will enrich and brighten the fortunes of the party in the 2023 general election.

“The combination of Tinubu and Shettima makes the party stronger to approach the presidential election next year with a clear victory,” he said.

Kaduna CAN Faults Muslim-Muslim Ticket

However, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement signed by the state chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, he described Muslim-Muslim ticket “as a monster against unity of Nigeria and an act of bridging the Nigerian federal character constitutional principle.”

Hayab argued that the same faith ticket is not constitutional, saying that 1999 Constitution, as amended, said it clearly that the government of the federation or any of its agencies, in the conduct of its affairs, shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity.

Clark Condemns Muslim– Muslim Ticket

Elder statesman and convener, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Chief Edwin Clark yesterday faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for adopting a Muslim/Muslim ticket by choosing former Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as running-mate.

In a statement, Clark, who said he feels threatened for the country because of the way things are going, noted that Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation, with Christianity and Islam as the major religions, even though Nigeria is a secular state.

He added that in compliance with constitutional provisions of inclusiveness, the number one and number two positions in the country, president and vice president, have always been occupied by practitioners of the two major religions, to ensure balancing.

What Tinubu Has Done Is Team Selection – Bishop Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed was free to pick whoever he wanted as his running mate.

Reacting to the emergence of former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, Kukah said it was now up to Nigerians to make their choice at the general election next year.

He said there was no guarantee that all Christians would vote for Christian candidate or all Muslims would vote for Muslim candidate.

“This is what you call team selection and everybody will choose depending on what they think will give them a fair chance. So people will take responsibility for the choices they have made. For me, it is not something to lose sleep over.

“If people feel unhappy with the kind of choices that have been made, that is why we are democrats, you can’t force it. We outsiders cannot force a choice of any candidate.

“It is now left for you to look at the choices that have been made. And there is no guarantee that all Christians will vote for Christians and all Muslims will vote for Muslims,” Kukah said.