Kano State Fire Service has decried the rising cases of drowning of children in wells, as a four-year-old girl was drowned in a well in the state, yesterday.

The service expressed concern following the death of a four-year-old girl, Amina Garba, who drowned in a well at Kofar Waika, in Ungoggo local government area of the state.

The public relations officer of the agency, Saminu Abdullahi explained that, Kofar Nasarawa Fire Service received a distress call at 2:05 pm, from Alkasim Ibrahim.

He maintained that on arrival, the rescue team discovered that a four-year-old girl had accidentally fell into a well.

Abdullahi pointed out that the team immediately swung into action and succeeded in retrieving the body of the young girl and later confirmed dead by health officials.

He said the remains of Amina has been handed over to the ward head of Kofar Waika, Alhaji Isma’ila Yusuf.

Kano State Fire had decried rising cases of deaths due to drowning in the state.

It urged parents to keep vigil over their children all the time.