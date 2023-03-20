Candidate of ruling the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bassey Otu has won in 11 LGAs out of 14 declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state returning Officer of the 2023 Gov’ship election in Cross River State, Prof Teddy Charles Adias who read the results stated that out of the 14 LGAs declared, the APC won in Obubra, Bakassi, Abi, Yala, Biase, Calabar South, Etung, Odukpani, Calabar Municipality, Akpabuyo and Yakurr while the PDP took Ogoja, Ikom and Bekwarra.

Prof Teedy who is the vice chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State stated that results from the remaining four LGAs which include Akamkpa, Boki, Obanliku and Obudu were still being awaited at the time of filing this report.