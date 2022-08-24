A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has described the party as one apparently set for destruction.

The former Special Assistant on Student Affairs to former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is the latest prominent member of the APC to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His defection to the PDP followed that of the APC state publicity secretary, Senibo Chris Finebone, who had two weeks ago, announced the resignation of his membership of the party.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Dike said he decided to leave the APC when he realised that all his advices aimed at reviving the party in the state were not heeded.

He said: “A political Party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed that Rivers APC is heading to the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelite.

“I didn’t stop at lamenting. But also proffered solutions on how to stir the ship away from the cliff. You know what?

“My advice was not heeded. Reminiscent of the Biblical allusion of God turning the counsel of Ahistophel to foolishness. You know. So, why should I continue to be in a party that is apparently set for destruction and have my political destiny wasted?”

The former APC chieftain called on the people of Rivers State to join hands with Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to ensure the emergence of the PDP governorship candidate, Siminalaye Fubara, as the next governor of the state in 2023.

He added: “So we need to join hands with the dynamic governor to bring a successor that can continue from where he stopped the good work.”