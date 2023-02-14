Niger State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has charged all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to close ranks and ensure victory for the party in the coming general election.

He gave the charge when he inaugurated a 65-man campaign council of the party for Niger North Senatorial District (Zone C) in Kontagora, headquarters of the zone.

The governor said, “You must close ranks, get to the people at the grassroots and canvass for votes” assuring that logistics will be made available to all the Local government areas in the zone for effective and desired results.

He appreciated the people and urged them to remain resolute about the victory of the party at the poll to consolidate on the successes recorded.

In his response, the chairman of the campaign council and commissioner for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs, Kabiru Abbas, promised to work diligently for the success of the APC in the zone.

Also, the special adviser to the governor on political affairs, Zone C, who is the secretary of the campaign council, Aminu Yusuf, said the APC- led administration under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had executed 311 projects in all the local government areas across the zone.

He said the governor has also given political appointments to 691 people across the zone, positing that it is imperative to highlight the arrays of achievements of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello especially in the Niger North for posterity.