The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Mary Alile, has announced scholarship awards for 100 girls from each of the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to study Information Technology, Project Management, Data Analytics, among others.

A statement by the office of APC National Woman leader said the gesture aims to assist the girl child in strengthening their education.

The office said the scholarship was in collaboration with the Heart Bible University and Seminary, USA, which offers a 3-year undergraduate scholarship opportunity for 100 girls from 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT, totalling 3,700 in different courses.

According to the statement, the focus of these awards was to provide, among others, “IT Support, Project Management, Data Analytics, Business Administration, Cyber Security, UX Design, Counselling and Psychology”, adding that males within the age bracket can also apply.