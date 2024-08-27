Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda has warned his client won’t be “shipped out” of Napoli this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Saudi club Al Ahli on Sunday submitted a €65m offer for the Nigeria international.

There are reports Osimhen is not interested in moving to the Middle East.

Calenda claimed the striker will prioritize a move to an European club.

“Victor is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets”.

“Victor still has so much to do IN EUROPE”.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction”.

“He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club’s decisions”.

“Victor was elected African footballer of the year, 8th at the Ballon d’Or. There is a need for respect and balance”.

The Nigerian striker, who has not been involved in any Napoli game under Antonio Conte this season, signed a new contract in December 2023 with the express intention of leaving this summer for the release clause of €130m, but nobody has gone anywhere close to it.His presence is therefore blocking the transfer strategy and time was running out to find a solution.