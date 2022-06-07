The Director-General of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Senator Kabiru Gaya, has said that some All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants have stepped down for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He also said the the list of aspirants in the contest has been reduced to Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gaya, a Senator representing Kano South senatorial district, who told Channels Television that the list of the aspirants has now been trimmed to only two, however failed to reveal two of the aspirants, who stepped down for Osinbajo, claiming that former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, stepped down for Osinbajo.

Gaya stated, “We have Vice-President Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu. I am aware that some aspirants have stepped down for Osinbajo. Nnamani and two others have stepped down for Osinbajo.”

Recall that Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State had earlier on Tuesday confirmed that a shortlist of five aspirants had been sent to the President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration.

The five aspirants were identified as Tinubu, Osinbajo, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, his Ebonyi State counterpart, Dave Umahi; and the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.