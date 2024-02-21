The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has relieved Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as chairman of the party’s Primary Election Committee for Edo State after the controversy that trailed last Saturday’s exercise, leading to its declaration as inconclusive.

In his place, Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, was appointed as the new Electoral Panel chairman.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, saying the Cross River State governor has now been saddled with the responsibility of conducting the re-run primary election slated for Thursday, February 22.

Other members of the Primary Election Committee include former Osun State deputy governor, Mrs Titilayo Laoye-Tomori; APC’s flagbearer in the Plateau State 2023 governorship election, Nentanwe Goshwe; Umar Musa; Lawan Garba and Rabiu Suleiman who will serve as the Secretary.

The change was made a few hours after four leading aspirants had called for Uzodimma’s replacement.

Aspirants like Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chief Lucky Imasuen, Senator Monday Okpebholo and General Charles Airhiavbere (retd.) said they no longer trust Uzodimma’s ability to conduct a free and fair election following the controversy that trailed Saturday’s exercise.

Recall that Governor Uzodimma, who chaired the Edo Primary Election Committee on February 17 declared a member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, as the winner of the contest.

According to Uzodimma, the 43-year-old Idahosa polled 40,483 votes to defeat other governorship hopefuls in the race.

However, the returning officers in the various LGAs in the state announced, Sunday Dekeri, a lawmaker representing Etsako federal constituency in the House of Representatives, as the winner of the primary.

According to the spokesperson of the returning officers, Ojo Babatunde, he said the lawmaker polled 25,384 votes to defeat Idahosa.

Also, the returning officer, Stanley Ugboaja, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the exercise.