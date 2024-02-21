Nigerian Men’s National Basketball Team, D’Tigers have announced its withdrawal from the Paris Olympics Afrobasket qualifiers due to lack of funds.

This was made known via a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

The Afro basket qualifiers are scheduled to begin on Friday, February 22, 2024, in Tunisia.

The post read, “Despite several 2020 Olympians committing, D’Tigers will forfeit this AfroBasket Qualifiers window due to lack of funds from government.”

Recall that in May 2022, the Federal Government announced the withdrawal of Nigeria from all international basketball competitions for a period of two years, due to the crisis that crippled the development of basketball in the country in form of the leadership crisis at the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).