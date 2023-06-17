APC Reps Candidates Seek Party, Tinubu’s Support On Election Petitions

The forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives’ candidates has asked the party’s leadership and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to assist them in the ongoing cases before the election petitions tribunal.

The Reps candidates also sought for patronage from the Tinubu administration, saying even though they lost at the general elections, with some of them still challenging the outcome of the polls in their respective constituencies, they are much available and willing to make their contributions to the new administration.

Speaking during a press conference at the APC national secretriat in Abuja yesterday, chairman of the Coalition of APC House of Representatives Candidates, Hon Chisom Promise Dike, also urged the APC National Working Committee (NWC) to assist its members who are in various election petition tribunals challenging the winners of the National Assembly election.

The forum also appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration as it unveils its economic policies and agenda.

Dike said, “The task of nation-building requires a careful planning, consultation, and deliberate action. Let us extend our trust and confidence to the President as he embarks on this journey of transforma