Sporting Lagos goalkeeper, Christian Nwosu has said the team will be ready for the clash against Rivers United.

Nwosu said the team have regained their sharpness since their resumption from the short break.

Sporting Lagos will lock horns with Rivers United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt next weekend.

“The training has been very interesting for us all,” he told the club’s media.

“With the intensive training we will be ready for the clash against Rivers United.

“The training sessions will make us sharper and more active for the game.”

Sporting Lagos has garnered 41 points from 32 games this campaign.The modest club are two points away from the relegation zone.