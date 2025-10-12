As part of its repositioning efforts in Enugu State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the dissolution of all local government and ward executives of the party in the state.

Chairman of the caretaker committee of APC in the state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, made the announcement during the Enugu West Senatorial District Stakeholder meeting held at Golden Royal Hotel, Enugu.

“This action is in line with the directive of the National Working Committee to go and reorganise the party in the state.

“We must embrace unity and make it our watchword. Nobody is bigger than the party, we are all equal whether you joined today or yesterday, we are all equal,” Nwoye stated.

He disclosed that the decision, which he said was in line with their mandate, was also in the interest of the party.

He stated that investigations revealed that many people were laying claim to the chairmanship seats at the ward and local government levels.

Nwoye further averred that APC has gone digital, adding that they will be having e-registration which will be flagged off by the National Chairman of the party in Owerri, Imo State on Monday, urging party members to embrace the opportunity.

Also speaking, a member of the caretaker committee and former Minister of Aviation, Fidelia Njeze, stressed the need for unity, adding that they were asked to go and unify the party in Enugu State.

She disclosed that they are all one now and urged the organisers to expand the next meeting because many people were still with them.

Njeze urged them to open their arms and welcome everybody so that they would make the party stronger.

In a communique read by Barrister Godwin Onwusi, the stakeholders pledged their support to President Bola Tinubu and further pledged their commitment for his re-election in 2027.

They also expressed their support for Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, to join the APC and commended the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC for dissolving the leadership of the party in Enugu State and the appointment of Nwoye and Eugene Odoh as interim chairman and secretary, respectively.