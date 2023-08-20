World Athletics Championships: Ese Brume Leaps Into Long Jump Final

Impressive Nigerian athlete, Ese Brume, is set to make history at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after she leapt a distance of 6.72m to secure a spot in the final of the Long Jump event.

It is Brume’s third straight final in the competition’s history, and the event is slated for Sunday evening.

She came fourth in Group A during the qualification heat to have a spot to compete in the final in the medals race.

At the last edition in Oregon, the 27-year-old won silver, adding to the bronze she won at the Doha World Championships in 2019.

However, her compatriot Ruth Usoro, who is Nigeria’s second competitor in the event, failed to reach the finals after she finished eighth in Group B with a jump of 6.60m.

Meanwhile, Shotput star, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, and the 4x400m mixed relay quartet of Dubem Nwachukwu, Patience Okon George, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Imaobong Nse Uko failed to make it beyond the group stage.

The duo Seye Ogunlewe and Usheoritse Itsekiri qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m event after running 10.07secs (0.0) and 10.17secs (-0.6) in their respective heats but their compatriot Favour Ashe crashed was disqualified after making a false start.