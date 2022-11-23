A former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, has claimed that his photograph was being used in various documentaries to depict the childhood of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Duke made the revelation before editors during a roundtable that was organised by the Front Fort Media Initiative and the MacArthur Foundation, held recently in Lagos.

Recall that in a bid to clear the numerous controversies surrounding the background of Tinubu’s presidential candidature, APC supporters and their media teams packaged various documentaries to launder the image of their presidential candidate.

The documentaries which were televised some months ago on TVC, and also uploaded on various YouTube channels, used a slew of photos and videos to narrate the life history, political ascendancy, and achievements of Tinubu.

In the video, a particular monochrome photograph of a young boy in dark sunglasses, seated and with his fingers joined together, was cited as Bola Tinubu during his years as a young boy.

However, Duke said that the said image of the boy shown as ‘young Tinubu’ in the documentaries, was him and not Tinubu as being portrayed. He said that he took the picture when he was 12 year-old.

“The picture of the boy used as Bola Tinubu in all the documentaries is me. I am the boy in the picture, not Tinubu as they claimed in their documentaries. That photo was taken when I was 12 years old during my school years at the Federal Government College Sokoto, in Sokoto stat,” Duke stated.