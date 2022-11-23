The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto presided over by Justice Muhammad Shuaibu, has dismissed the appeal filed by Zamfara State governorship candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Dauda Lawal, nullifying his candidature in the State’s governorship election in 2023.

In an unanimous judgement by the three panel of Justices, Justice Shuaibu said the appeal was an abuse of judicial process and lacked merit.

Shuaibu further explained that the apeallant has no right to appeal the judgement he has already complied with.

He noted that the appeal was an academic exercise and therefore awarded N100,000 cost against the appeallant to be paid to the respondents.

Recalled that Ibrahim Shehu, another PDP gubernatorial aspirant in Zamfara dtate had challenged the emergence of Dr Dauda Lawal as PDP governorship candidate on the premise that, the primary election that returned Dr Lawal was marred with irregularities and non-compliance with Electoral Act 2022 and PDP guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Being dissatisfied, he approached the Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, the State capital, which later nullified the primary election and ordered PDP to conduct a fresh election within 14 days.

PDP complied with the judgement and conducted the rerun and Dauda Lawal reemerged winner again. Shehu again approached the same Federal High Court, saying that there was no election and the court ruled in his favour, saying the PDP has no governorship candidate for 2023 election.

Responding, the lawyer to the appellant, Aminu Aliyu, said his client has opportunity of appealing the judgement at the Supreme Court.

Also, lawyer to the respondents, Ndiana Anaka, said the judgement was a victory for democracy and rule of law.