Deputy national women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim, has commended efforts by the deputy senate president, Senator Barau Jibrin, on the mobilsation of popular support for the party, describing him as a blessing to the APC, the people of Kano, the North and the country.

She spoke at a reception by Senator Barau for grassroots leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party to the APC on Friday, according to a statement by Senator Barau’s media aide, Ismail Mudashir

she said; “The massive support our party is receiving in Kano shows the days of the NNPP are numbered in the state. We will take back our state at the polls come 2027 by Allah’s grace.”

Barau who received hundreds of members of the NNPC who defected to the APC also welcome members of the Amalgamated Support Groups in Kano State at the National Assembly.

Under the leadership of Hon. Shehu Isa Direba, the group was at the National Assembly to reaffirm their support and appreciation for Senator Barau over his various interventions in the state.

The group, comprising former LG chairmen, party stakeholders, farmers, businessmen, and civil servants, among others, said with the support and interventions of Senator Barau, APC is no longer considered an opposition party in Kano.

“APC members are envied in Kano State by the NNPP, the ruling party in the state, because of Senator Barau’s numerous interventions, projects and programmes,” the group said.