Kwara State government has assured victims of the boat mishap in Gwajibo community in Niger State of its continued support.

The speaker of the House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu who led a government delegation to condole people of Gwajibo Mudi community in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State, sympathised with the community over the loss of 169 people in the mishap.

At the palace of the Emir of Kaiama, the speaker conveyed sympathies of the state government to people of the community.

He told them that the incident greatly upset Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“We are here on behalf of the governor to register his heartfelt sadness over the unfortunate incident. The governor decided to send this delegation to Kaiama to commiserate with the emir, victims and people of Gwajibo and obtain first-hand information about the boat mishap.

“It is important to remind our people, especially sea travelers, that wearing life jackets and adherence to other safety protocols are essential in preventing this kind of sad incident, I implore sea travelers in Gwajibo and across the state to use life jackets already provided by the government.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive the departed, and give us all the strength needed in this trying time and beyond,” he said.

The emir, Alh. Muazu Omar, acknowledged the effort of the governor the moment he heard of the incident.

At Gwajibo Mudi community, the speaker and his team paid homage to the village head; Alh Ibrahim Usman.

After a meeting, Danladi-Salihu announced a N2 million donation to settle medical bills of the survivors and assured that the State Emergency Management Agency would also come to their aid.

He also promised that the Basic Health Centre and the primary school in the community would soon be refurbished to enhance their effectiveness.