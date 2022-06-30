National women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Betta Edu, has flagged off a five-day medical outreach for 5000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and less privileged persons in Zamfara State.

At the inauguration of the exercise, Betta said it was to complement the effort of the state and federal government towards assisting less privileged persons to be medically fit and have a healthy life.

The women leader said a total of 5,000 patients would be examined and get free drugs across the state.

According to her, the exercise would cover five days within which IDPs and medical centres would be visited

“The outreach was organised to treat 5000 less privileged and IDPS outpatients with different illnesses across the state,” she stressed.

According to her, 10 medical doctors and consultants were engaged for the programme, “available drugs have been procured and transport fares to patients.”

The national women leader pledged to initiate more women related programmes for the betterment of women folk.