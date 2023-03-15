Zonal secretary (North West) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo has urged senator-elects not to be carried away by sentiments in choosing the next Senate President.

He added that the new lawmakers should settle for a capable, reliable and experienced leader who is ready to put his best for the service and unity of Nigeria.

Goronyo stated this while urging senators-elect to consider electing Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as Senate President.

According to him, Senator Wamakko aside being a ranking senator has the requisite knowledge to lead the 10th NASS effectively towards complimenting the executive arm of government.

He stressed that Wamakko’s footprints in Sokoto State as a governor who served for two terms of eight years is still formidable, adding that with his political sagacity and wealth of experience, he will be a perfect man for the job of leading the 10th NASS.

“He was a classroom teacher, seasoned administrator from local Government administration to Director General and Permanent Secretary in the state civil service, a two terms deputy Governor, a two terms Governor and a ranking Senator.

“Senator Wamakko is loved by all, being a grass root political mobilizer, a detribalised politician who is humble to the core will certainly lead the 10th NASS without any rancur if given the opportunity.

“It is on this premise that am appealing to the 10th National Assembly Senators to consider Senator Aliyu Wamakko as leader that can be trusted,” adding that asides being a ranking Senator, Wamakko antecedents and political credentials stand him out.

He said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs someone like Wamakko as Senate President.

“Wammako is a leader whose disposition is not inclined to religion or regional sentiments but some one who will carry all Senators along without fear or favour and regardless of their region, party or religion.

“It is on record that as governor of Sokoto State, he demonstrated all the attributes of a good leader which I am sure he will bring to bear if given the mandate of leading the 10th Senate” he said.

“Electing Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko as Senate President will certainly amount to putting round peg in round hole which will produce best results.

“I once again urge the Red Chamber legislators not to be carried away by any sentiment but to consciously choose a leader in person of Wamakko that is capable, experienced, honest, hard working, reliable and who is ready to put his best for the service and unity of Nigeria” he stressed.