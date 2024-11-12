The Action Peoples Party (APP) has entered Jigawa State following the party’s victory in securing a councillorship seat in the state’s recent local government elections.

The victory comes just after the party’s historic outing in Rivers State last month, during which it won 22 chairmanship positions out of 23 and 314 councillorship seats out of 317 in the Rivers State local government elections.

The was disclosed by Hon. Auwalu Muhammad Harbo, chairman of the Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission.

In the certificate of return dated October 6, 2024, the commission declared Usman Alhaji Ali of APP the duly elected councillor for Buntusu ward of Gwiwa local government area.

Reacting to the victory, the National Chairman of the party, Barr. Uchenna Nnadi, expressed his gratitude to Gwiwa local government people for believing in the party, assuring them that their councillor will provide quality leadership.

He stated that with the current victory and the landslide victory they had in Rivers State is proof that the Action People’s Party is here to stay.

Nnadi expressed confidence that with its current performance, the party will do better in different regions during future elections.

Nnadi said, “Once again I’m happy and elated about our party’s victory in the just concluded Jigawa State Local Government election. I thank Jigawa people and all party faithfuls for believing in our party.

“We are steadily moving forward, I’m optimistic that officials elected under our great party will perform well and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. I’m equally optimistic that with this current victory in Jigawa and the landslide victory we had in Rivers State, the Action People’s Party, APP is here to stay and the party will do better in different regions during future elections.

“I congratulate the winners, and urge all party stakeholders to work together. When we are united, we can be stronger across all regions.”