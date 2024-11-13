Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, has announced his resignation following the release of the Makin Review, which revealed the Church of England’s failure to address historical abuse allegations involving John Smyth adequately.

In an emotional statement made on Tuesday, Welby acknowledged the church’s shortcomings in responding to these abuses and expressed his regret for the delayed action taken towards the survivors of Smyth’s crimes.

He emphasised the need for institutional accountability and expressed deep sorrow for the victims and survivors, reaffirming his dedication to fostering a safer environment within the church.

“The Makin Review has brought to light the long-standing silence surrounding the grave abuses committed by John Smyth,” Welby stated. “When I was informed in 2013 that the police had been notified, I mistakenly believed a suitable resolution would follow.”

He noted, “It is clear that I must accept both personal and institutional responsibility for the prolonged and re-traumatizing period from 2013 to 2024. I must fulfil my constitutional and church duties; therefore, the exact timing of my departure will be determined after a thorough review of the necessary obligations, including those related to England and the Anglican Communion.”

Welby hopes his decision will demonstrate the Church of England’s serious commitment to reform and its deep dedication to creating a safer church environment.

He reflected on his efforts over the past twelve years, “Recent events have reignited my profound shame regarding the historic safeguarding failures within the Church of England. I have worked to implement improvements for nearly twelve years, but it is up to others to assess what has been accomplished.”

He affirmed his commitment to his faith, stating that stepping down is “in the best interests of the Church of England, which I hold dear and have been privileged to serve.”

“My deepest devotion is to Jesus Christ, my saviour and God, the one who carries the sins and burdens of the world and offers hope to all,” he added.

Welby plans to continue his support for abuse survivors while delegating his other duties until a thorough risk assessment is completed. He also asked for prayers for his family, who have supported him throughout his ministry.