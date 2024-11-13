President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday declared a new chapter in Edo State’s history with the triumph of democratic values as Senator Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa were sworn in as governor and deputy governor, respectively.

The President assured Nigerians that their most challenging economic period is now behind them.

In a rousing address at the inauguration ceremony of the new governor and his deputy, President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stankey Nkwocha, celebrated what he termed “democracy in its truest form,” stressing the significance of the popular will in shaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

“This atmosphere of joy and hope resonates with the voice of the people. This joyful cheer, this resounding call for a brighter tomorrow, is what democracy sounds like,” the President declared.

He struck an optimistic tone about the nation’s economic trajectory, saying Nigeria has already overcome its most challenging period. “We have weathered the hardest days as a nation. We have pulled back from the brink of economic collapse, and now we step forward into a time of growth,” he stated.

President Tinubu called for immediate reconciliation to address potential post-election differences in the state, noting that “while some may seek to disrupt peace after the will of the people has been expressed, every elected leader has a duty that extends to all, including those who may have voted differently or those who ran against them.”

The President particularly emphasised the evolution of Nigeria’s democratic journey, noting, “Over 25 years into our return to democracy, we have evolved, and today’s inauguration is yet another testimony that no individual vote holds more worth than another.”

According to the president, the new administration’s mandate extends beyond partisan considerations.

“Senator Okpebholo has committed himself to build the Edo State; you envision a place where jobs are plentiful, where education is accessible and strong, where infrastructure is modern, and where healthcare is within reach for every citizen,” he affirmed.

The President called the transition in Edo State a “covenant of hope,” positioning the state as necessary to Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth trajectory.

In his inauguration speech, Governor Okpebholo thanked the state’s people for their overwhelming show of trust and pledged never to betray it.

“You voted overwhelmingly for me, and I promise not to betray this trust,” he stated, pointing out that the new state administration would focus on achieving rapid development and economic growth.

Governor Okpebholo promised to implement a five-point agenda prioritising health, security of lives and prosperity, education, economic growth, and infrastructure development.

“Edo shall rise again. My administration is committed to fixing the roads across our dear state to make them motorable again. We will ensure that our communities currently without electricity are connected to the national grid and illuminated,” he said.

The governor affirmed that small business owners would be empowered to stimulate socio-economic growth, assuring the state’s youth that they would not be forgotten and would be empowered to address the issue of unemployment.

“We shall provide soft loans to our market women to boost their trade,” he added.

He further assured state civil servants and the judiciary of a brighter future and pledged increased respect for traditional institutions.