Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Sola Fasure has described as mischievous, media reports attributing comments made by him on the controversial debt profile of Osun State to a report from the Minister.

Aregbesola, according to him, is yet to speak on the matter.

It was reported that Aregbesola, while reacting to the face-off between incumbent Governor, Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola on the debt profile of the state, referred the warring parties to the state accountant general.

Fasure, in a statement, however said while his comments were misreported, media organisations who did not speak with him, also attributed the statement to Aregbesola.

He cautioned actors involved in the current imbroglio in Osun to keep the Minister out of their ongoing bickering, as he is focused on his current assignment.

Fasure said: “I have read with dismay, comments attributed to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on the ongoing accusation and counter-accusation on Osun debt profile.

This statement is thus necessary to clarify that the Minister has not made or authorised any statement on the matter, however, comments made by me to a reporter were misreported and attributed to him by media houses who never had a conversation with me.

“Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is focused on his current assignment as the Minister of Interior and will not be distracted by the ongoing bickering. The actors involved in the current imbroglio are thus advised to keep his person out of their accusations and counter-accusations.”

He added that if and when the minister will speak, all media houses will be contacted through the usual channels.